US lawmakers introduce resolution to limit unauthorized military action against Iran

Two US lawmakers introduced a bipartisan resolution on Tuesday to prohibit the use of US Armed Forces in unauthorized hostilities against Iran.

Republican congressman Thomas Massie was joined by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna as co-lead of the War Powers Resolution, which is privileged in the House of Representatives, meaning it can be brought to the floor for debate and a vote after 15 calendar days without committee action.

Massie said the Constitution does not permit the executive branch to "unilaterally commit an act of war" against a sovereign nation that has not attacked the US.

"Congress has the sole power to declare war against Iran. The ongoing war between Israel and Iran is not our war. Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution," Massie said in a statement.

Khanna, for his part, said no president should be able to bypass Congress's constitutional authority on matters of war.

"The American people do not want to be dragged into another disastrous conflict in the Middle East. I'm proud to lead this bipartisan War Powers Resolution with Rep. Massie to reassert that any military action against Iran must be authorized by Congress," he added.

In addition to Massie and Khanna, original cosponsors include Reps. Don Beyer, Gregorio Casar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Lloyd Doggett, Chuy Garcia, Val Hoyle, Pramila Jayapal, Summer Lee, Jim McGovern, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Presley, Delia Ramirez, Rashida Tlaib and Nydia Velazquez.

Sen. Tim Kaine introduced companion legislation in the Senate amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.







