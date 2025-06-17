News World Trump calls Khamenei 'easy target,' rules out assassination for now

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington knows "exactly" where Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is, saying he is safe "for now" while warning that "our patience is wearing thin."

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he knows where Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is "hiding" and warned that Washington could assassinate him, but would refrain for the time being.



"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump wrote his Truth Social platform.



He warned Iran against launching missile strikes on civilians or US troops, adding: "Our patience is wearing thin."



In a separate post published a few minutes later, and which was also apparently aimed at Tehran, Trump wrote: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"



For five days Israel has been striking targets inside Iran, including nuclear sites, senior military commanders, scientists, defence installations, urban areas, and oil and gas infrastructure.



The campaign is aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.



Tehran has responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets, raising fears that the US could be drawn directly into the conflict - ushering in a new and potentially explosive phase of the war.



Trump on Tuesday also wrote that "we" have "total control" of the skies over Iran, although it was not clear who he was referring to.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the Israeli Air Force has "full control" of the airspace over Tehran.











