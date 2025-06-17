Macron says forcing regime change in Iran would be 'strategic mistake'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday warned that attempting to change Iran's regime by force would be a "strategic mistake" and called for an immediate end to strikes targeting civilians in both Iran and Israel.

Speaking to reporters at the G7 summit in Canada, Macron cautioned against external military interventions, saying such actions have consistently failed to bring stability.

"Those who believe that bombing from the outside can save a country despite itself and against itself have always been wrong," he said.

Macron also strongly condemned attacks on civilian areas and infrastructure.

"It is absolutely essential that all strikes carried out on both sides, against energy, administrative, and cultural infrastructure, and especially against civilians, must stop. Nothing justifies them and they are absolutely intolerable," he added.

The G7 communique issued the same day labeled Iran "the main source of instability and terrorism in the region," amid growing tensions over Tehran's nuclear activities.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since then.

Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.





