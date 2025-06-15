News World Zelensky calls on G7 to up pressure on Russia ahead of Canada summit

Zelensky calls on G7 to up pressure on Russia ahead of Canada summit

As G7 leaders gather for their summit in Kananaskis, Canada, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an urgent appeal for Western allies to intensify pressure on Moscow to secure a ceasefire.

DPA WORLD Published June 15,2025 Subscribe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged his country's Western allies to increase pressure on Moscow to agree to a ceasefire, as the leaders of the world's most economically powerful democracies are headed to Canada for a summit.



Measures are needed to combat the circumvention of sanctions, Zelensky said on Telegram, adding that the G7 are capable of achieving this.



The Ukrainian president called in particular for sanctions against banks and the financial sector to really hurt Russia.



Zelensky is expected to join the G7 leaders at the meeting in Kananaskis, Alberta, set to run until Tuesday, as a guest, but so far his participation has not officially been confirmed.



The meeting is considered an important opportunity for the Ukrainian president to shore up further financial and military support in light of the ongoing Russian invasion.



Russian attacks continue to increase despite the international sanctions imposed against the country so far, Zelensky wrote on Telegram.



Since the beginning of this month, Moscow's forces have deployed around 2,800 drones, nearly 3,000 glide bombs and 140 missiles against Ukraine, according to the president.



Zelensky also reported 183 drone attacks and 11 missile attacks having targeted Ukraine overnight, mainly at the industrial city of Kremenchuk in the central Ukrainian region of Poltava.











