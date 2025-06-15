News World Iran fires another wave of missiles towards Israel

Iran launched a fresh wave of ballistic missiles and drones against Israel on Sunday evening, marking a significant continuation of the multi-day conflict. Widespread air raid sirens were activated across northern and central Israel, sending residents rushing to shelters in major metropolitan areas including Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Iran has once fired another wave of missiles towards Israel, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reports. A missile alert was sounded in parts of Israel and people took refuge in bunkers.



Israel has been attacking Iran since Friday night - including nuclear facilities, leading military personnel, nuclear scientists, defence positions, targets in cities and oil and natural gas fields.



The declared main objective is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and missiles.



Tensions in the region have soared since Israel launched a large-scale military offensive on Friday, hitting Iranian nuclear facilities, military leaders and energy infrastructure. Tehran has responded by launching flurries of missiles and drones at Israel.



Israel and Iran also launched new waves of airstrikes on Sunday, as attacks between the two regional powers continued for a third day and the death toll climbed.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said Iran will pay a "very high price" for its retaliatory attacks.



Civilians and children are reported to have been among those killed in both Israeli and Iranian attacks.









