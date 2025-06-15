Iran FM Araghchi says Israel 'crossed a new red line' by attacking nuclear sites

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Israel had "crossed a new red line" by targeting Iran's nuclear sites in strikes that began on Friday.

"The Zionist regime crossed a new red line in international law, and it was attacking nuclear facilites," said Araghchi during a meeting with foreign diplomats broadcast on state TV.

Iran has 'solid proof' US forces supported Israel in attacks

Araghchi said Sunday Tehran had evidence to show US forces supported the intense bombardment campaign Israel launched against the Islamis republic this week.

"We have solid proof of the support of the American forces and American bases in the region for the attacks of the Zionist regime military forces," Araghchi said in a statement.

Iran FM accuses UN Security Council of 'indifference' over Israel attacks

Araghchi slammed the United Nations Security Council on Sunday, accusing it of "indifference" over Israel's deadly attacks on the Islamic republic.

In a meeting with foreign diplomats broadcast on state TV, Araghchi said the Israeli attack "is being met with indifference at the Security Council", adding that Western governments have "condemned Iran instead of Israel despite it being the side that was violated".

Iran FM says attacks on Israel will end when its 'aggression stops'

Araghchi said Sunday that the attacks on Israel will end once Israel halts its military campaign against the Islamic republic.

"We are defending ourselves; our defence is entirely legitimate," said Araghchi in a meeting with foreign diplomats, adding that "this defence is our response to aggression. If the aggression stops, naturally our responses will also stop."

"Israel attack on Gulf gas facility attempt 'to expand war'"

Araghchi said Sunday Israel's attack on a major gas facility on the shore of the Gulf sought "to expand the war beyond" Iran.

"Dragging the conflict into the Persian Gulf region is a major strategic mistake, likely deliberate and intended to extend the war beyond Iranian territory," Araghchi told foreign diplomats, referring to the attack on the South Pars refinery, adding that that attack was "an extremely dangerous move."











