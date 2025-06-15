Iran’s armed forces warn Israelis to leave country to find safety

Iran's armed forces called on Sunday Israelis to leave their country, warning it may not be "inhabitable" in the days to come, state news agency IRNA reported, as military confrontation between the two regional rivals continues.

"Warnings for you in the coming days: Leave the occupied territories, because, certainly, they won't be inhabitable in the future!" Reza Sayyad, spokesperson for the armed forces, said after a new wave of Iranian strikes began against Israel.

He cautioned that "taking shelter underground will not bring safety to the Israelis."

"Therefore, we would like to emphasize: do not let the criminal regime use you as human shields," Sayyad said.

Separately, Mohsen Rezaei, a senior IRGC commander who is also a member of Iran's Expediency Council, said: "We may reach a point where we take major actions that will destabilize the entire region."

Rezaei said "the wise people in the US and Europe must act quickly to pull their countries out of this war, otherwise we cannot stand by and watch their involvement without responding."

Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, on Friday, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes. The attacks and counterattacks have continued since.

US President Donald Trump said the two sides could achieve peace and that meetings and calls to this end were taking place.