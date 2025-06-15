Erdoğan tells Trump: 'Urgent action' needed to prevent Iran-Israel conflict from engulfing Middle East

Holding a telephone conversation with his U.S. counterparton Sunday, Turkish Presidentsaid Israel's attacks on Iran led to 'irreversible economic, civilian damage' for both sides, stressing need to stop this dangerous escalation.

"Urgent action" must be taken to prevent the Iran-Israel conflict from engulfing the Middle East, Erdoğan said in a call with US counterpart Trump.

"President Erdoğan hailed the recent comments by US President Trump concerning a resolution of the conflict between Israel and Iran... and stressed that urgent action is needed to prevent a catastrophe that could enflame the whole region," the Turkish presidency said in a statement.



The two leaders discussed the Israel-Iran conflict, bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.



Erdoğan reiterated that diplomacy is the only viable path to resolve the issue of Iran's nuclear program, expressing Ankara's readiness to make every effort to this end, including facilitation.



Israel's attacks on Iran have led to "irreversible economic, civilian damage" for both sides, the Turkish president said, stressing the need to put an end to this risky path.



Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, said "Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal" and that many calls and meetings were underway to achieve peace.



The conflict began early Friday when Israel struck Iranian military and nuclear sites, and killed many of its top commanders and scientists. Israel has continued the attacks and Iran has launched retaliatory strikes.



Trump and Erdoğan also spoke over the phone on Saturday.










