Several more aid seekers killed by Israeli army fire in war-ravaged Gaza

At least five Palestinians seeking to get aid were killed and others injured by Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, local media said.

Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for food near an Israeli aid distribution center in the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, leaving three people dead, the official news agency Wafa said, citing medical sources.

Two other people were killed and dozens injured by Israeli gunfire near another distribution center in Rafah in southern Gaza, Wafa said.

Several people were also injured in another Israeli attack on civilians waiting to get aid in the southern city of Khan Younis, the broadcaster said.

Israel has blocked the entry of humanitarian, food, and medical supplies into Gaza since March 2, leading to widespread famine and the near-collapse of the health care system.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 55,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.