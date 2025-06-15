Turkish foreign minister, British foreign secretary discuss Israel-Iran conflict

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the Israel-Iran conflict with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a phone call, Foreign Ministry sources said Sunday.

Fidan expressed concern that developments could escalate into a larger crisis.

He emphasized the need to increase diplomatic efforts to end the conflict immediately and return to nuclear negotiations without delay, sources said.

The conversation came amid rising tensions following Israeli strikes Friday on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities that killed top military commanders and scientists.

Iran responded with ballistic missile attacks targeting multiple areas across Israel, causing casualties and damaging buildings.