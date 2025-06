Netanyahu says Iran will pay 'very heavy price' for Israeli civilian deaths

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Iran would pay "a very heavy price" for killing Israeli civilians, as the two foes kept up intense fighting.

"Iran will pay a very heavy price for the premeditated murder of civilians, women and children," Netanyahu said during a visit to the site of a missile strike on a residential building in the coastal city of Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv.