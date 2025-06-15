Israeli attack targets an Iranian Foreign Ministry building

One of the Iranian Foreign Ministry buildings was hit on Sunday in an Israeli attack on the capital Tehran, Iran's deputy foreign minister said.

"The criminal regime of Israel launched a deliberate and ruthless strike on one of the buildings of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, located directly across from the Institute for Political and International Studies," Saeed Khatibzadeh said on X.

The deputy minister added that several civilians were injured in the attack, "including a number of my colleagues who were taken to the hospital for treatment."

"This is yet another clear war crime, part of the regime of Israel's ongoing and systematic campaign of aggression against #Iran," Khatibzadeh said.

Israel launched strikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, early Friday, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks.

The Iranian Health Ministry said 128 people were killed and 900 others injured in Israeli attacks since Friday.

Israeli authorities said at least 13 people were killed and more than 370 others injured in Iranian missile attacks.