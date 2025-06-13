U.S. Secretary of State Rubio: We are not involved in attacks on Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a written statement following Israel's strikes on Iran.

Rubio emphasized that the U.S. had no involvement in the attack, stating: "Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. "We are not part of the attacks on Iran, and our top priority is to protect American forces in the region."

He added that Israel informed the U.S. ahead of the strike and told them it was carried out in "self-defense."

Rubio said that, under the directive of President Donald Trump, the U.S. administration has taken all necessary measures to safeguard its forces in the region and is in close contact with regional partners.