RUSSIAS AEROFLOT CANCELS TEHRAN FLIGHTS

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot on Friday announced adjustments to its flight schedule and the cancellation of certain routes, citing the closure of Iranian airspace and the need to ensure flight safety.

Flights between Moscow and the Iranian capital Tehran have been cancelled, the airline said on Telegram.

Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and the Maldives capital Male will fly through Pakistani airspace instead of over Iran.

Some flights will stop in the Russian city of Samara to refuel, causing delays of 1-2 hours on the way back.

"These changes will stay in place until it is safe to fly over Iran again," the air carrier added.

Israel launched a sweeping military operation against Iran early Friday, with strikes targeting its nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities, Israeli Army Radio reported.

Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency and closed its airspace, diverting all flights to other countries, Hebrew-language media reported.

A total of 200 Israeli planes struck Iran in its attack, the Israeli army said.





