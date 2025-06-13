Pope underlines urgent need for pacification in Middle East

Pope Leo XIV on Friday underlined the urgent need for pacification in the Middle East.

During the reception of Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun - a Maronite Christian - in the Vatican, Pope Leo emphasized "the necessary and pressing need to foster the pacification of the entire Middle East region," according to a statement from the Vatican's Press Office.

During the talks, "the hope was expressed that the country, through the stabilization and reform process, would experience a new season of political harmony and economic recovery, enabling it to strengthen the ideals of coexistence among faiths and the promotion of development that characterize it," it added.

The pope's remarks came amid the Israeli attacks, which have targeted the nuclear and military infrastructure of Iran since Friday morning.

The pope's remarks came amid Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure, which were launched before dawn on Friday.

Israel launched a sweeping military operation against Iran, with 200 planes targeting its nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities.

Senior military officials and nuclear scientists were killed in the attack.



