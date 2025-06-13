Netanyahu to speak with Trump, Putin and Starmer following Iran strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold calls with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer following overnight strikes on Iran, Ynet reported Friday, citing a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

Netanyahu has already spoken with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and French President Emmanuel Macron. According to the statement, the leaders "expressed understanding for Israel's defense needs against Iran's threat of annihilation."

The Prime Minister's Office said Netanyahu would maintain close contact with international leaders in the coming days.