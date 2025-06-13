Mexican citizen dies in US immigration detention center

A Mexican citizen died in a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center from undetermined circumstances, Mexico's foreign ministry has said.

The death comes amid ongoing demonstrations in several US states, most prominently in California, against immigration enforcement raids launched by US President Donald Trump's administration.

The man died on June 7 at an ICE facility in the southern state of Georgia, where he was being held after he was transferred from a state prison, the foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday.

US authorities notified the Mexican consulate in Georgia's capital Atlanta of the death.

"Consular staff has established communication with local and ICE authorities, as well as with the individual's family members, to clarify the facts, confirm the official cause of death, and provide legal advice and support to the family," the ministry said.

Mexico's foreign ministry said consular staff had not been notified to interview the detainee while he was in custody, despite regular visits to the facility to assist Mexican nationals.

"The consulate has requested an explanation from the (detention) center's authorities," the ministry said.

It also said it was examining legal options and maintaining communication with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the state's independent investigative body.



