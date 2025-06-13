Israel, U.S. will pay a 'heavy price' for attack: Iran

Israel and the United States will pay a "heavy price" following an Israeli attack early on Friday on Iran, Iranian armed forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told state TV.

Iran warns its 'sworn enemies' should expect decisive retaliation

Israel will pay a heavy price for its attack on Iran which killed Revolutionary Guards top commander Hossein Salami, the Guards said in a statement on Friday, warning of a decisive retaliation against its "sworn enemies".

"The Israeli attack was carried out with full knowledge and support of the wicked rulers in the White House and terrorist U.S. Regime," the Guards' statement said.







