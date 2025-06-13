 Contact Us
Israel, U.S. will pay a 'heavy price' for attack: Iran

Following reports of an Israeli attack on Iran early Friday, Iranian armed forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi issued a stern warning on state TV. He stated that Israel and the United States will pay a "heavy price" for the Israeli strikes targeting Iran.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published June 13,2025
Israel and the United States will pay a "heavy price" following an Israeli attack early on Friday on Iran, Iranian armed forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told state TV.

Iran warns its 'sworn enemies' should expect decisive retaliation

Israel will pay a heavy price for its attack on Iran which killed Revolutionary Guards top commander Hossein Salami, the Guards said in a statement on Friday, warning of a decisive retaliation against its "sworn enemies".

"The Israeli attack was carried out with full knowledge and support of the wicked rulers in the White House and terrorist U.S. Regime," the Guards' statement said.