Israeli army kills 8 more Palestinians near Israeli-backed aid distribution point in Rafah

The Israeli army on Monday morning killed eight more Palestinians near an Israeli-backed aid distribution point in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah.

According to the local Al-Aqsa radio, eight people were shot in the Al-Alam area, western Rafah, near an aid distribution point under the supervision of the Israeli-American aid group known as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Local sources also reported that the Israeli army's quadcopter drones opened fire towards a public market in the Shejaiya neighborhood, eastern Gaza City.

The health authorities are yet to confirm if there are any casualties.

The deadly Israeli attacks continue across Gaza on the fourth day of Eid al-Adha, one of Islam's holiest festivals, after Gazans spent the first three days under heavy bombardment by Israeli forces, which claimed nearly 150 lives.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.