Iran threatens massive retaliation against Israel in case of attack

On Monday, Tehran warned Israel of massive retaliation should its nuclear facilities be targeted. Iran's military specified that in such an event, Israel's "secret nuclear facilities" would become direct targets.

Iran on Monday threatened Israel with massive retaliation in the event of an attack on nuclear facilities.



The Iranian armed forces would target Israel's "secret nuclear facilities" in the event of such a military escalation, according to a statement from the Supreme National Security Council broadcast by state radio.



Information on the location of Israeli targets was obtained through an intelligence operation, the statement said.



International pressure is growing on Tehran in the dispute over its nuclear programme.



The secrecy surrounding Iran's previous nuclear activities is at the centre of talks at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Germany, France, Britain and the United States are endeavouring to formally increase the pressure with a resolution before the IAEA board.



Western governments fear that the Iranian leadership could be seeking to build nuclear weapons, despite Tehran's vehement denials.



The US and Tehran are holding negotiations over an agreement to limit Iran's nuclear programme. US President Donald Trump had threatened Iran with military force if the sides cannot reach an agreement.



Israel is also believed to be preparing for a possible attack.










