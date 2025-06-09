Israel detains activists aboard Gaza-bound aid ship

An aid ship bound for Gaza docked at Israel's Ashdod Port on Monday after Israeli forces intercepted it and arrested all activists onboard, Israel's public broadcaster KAN said.

No details were shared about the condition of the activists on the Madleen ship.

The British-flagged boat aimed to break a crippling blockade imposed by Israel on Gaza, where nearly 55,000 people have been killed in a brutal onslaught since October 2023.

Carrying an amount of aid, including food and baby formula, the ship was boarded by Israeli forces during the night before it could reach the Gaza shore and was towed to Ashdod Port in Israel.

Israeli soldiers kidnapped 12 people on board the Madleen, including 11 activists and one journalist, said the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, an international NGO, which organized the mission.

Among them are Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg; French-Palestinian Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan; Yasemin Acar from Germany; Baptiste Andre, Pascal Maurieras, Yanis Mhamdi, and Reva Viard from France; Thiago Avila from Brazil; Suayb Ordu from Türkiye; Sergio Toribio from Spain; Marco van Rennes from the Netherlands; and Omar Faiad, a journalist with Al Jazeera Mubasher, also from France.