Iran said Monday it will soon present a counter-proposal on a nuclear deal with the United States, after it had described Washington's offer as containing "ambiguities".

"We will soon submit our own proposed plan to the other side through (mediator) Oman once it is finalised. It is a proposal that is reasonable, logical, and balanced, and we strongly recommend that the American side value this opportunity," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a press briefing.