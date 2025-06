Protesters clash with police, set cars on fire amid immigration raid unrest in Los Angeles

Protesters clashed with police and set at least five cars on fire in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night on the third day of demonstrations protesting the Trump administration's immigration raids in the US state of California.

Law enforcement officials fired tear gas and crowd-control ammunition to break up the demonstrations and dozens of protesters were arrested.

Hundreds of California National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday after President Donald Trump ordered 2,000 guardsmen to be deployed to southern California. An additional 500 Marines are on "prepare to deploy" orders if they are needed.

California Governor Gavin Newsom objected to the president's deployment of the National Guard, which could occupy Los Angeles for up to 60 days, calling it illegal and formally requesting Trump to rescind the order.

"There is currently no need for the National Guard to be deployed in Los Angeles, and to do so in this unlawful manner and for such a lengthy period is a serious breach of state sovereignty," Newsom said in a statement, adding that local law enforcement were ready to handle the protests.

"We didn't have a problem until Trump got involved," he continued. "We're here to keep the peace -- not play into Trump's political games."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also objected to the president's deployment of the National Guard and urged demonstrators to protest peacefully.

"We do not want to play into the (Trump) administration's hand," Bass said at a news conference.

"The fear people are feeling in our city right now is very real," she additionally posted on X. "It's felt in our communities and within our families and it puts our neighborhoods at risk."

Trump responded to the criticism with his own social media post.

"Governor Gavin Newscum and 'Mayor' Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots," he wrote. "These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists."

The protests began Friday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained hundreds of people in Los Angeles suspected to be living in the US illegally.

The Trump administration said it will continue with its ICE raids despite the protests, as part of the president's immigration crackdown.