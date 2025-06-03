Zelenskyy says 3 killed in Russian attack on city of Sumy

At least three people were killed and 16 others injured after Russia launched a rocket artillery strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

"The Russians launched a savage strike on Sumy-directly targeting the city and its ordinary streets with rocket artillery," Zelenskyy said on Telegram. "A fully deliberate attack on civilians."

He said a rescue operation was ongoing and confirmed that a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) shell penetrated a ninth-floor apartment but failed to detonate.

"Without global pressure-without decisive actions from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who has the power-Putin will not agree even to a ceasefire," Zelenskyy said.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine also reported the casualties, saying a shell hit a roadway in one district, causing a car to catch fire, which was extinguished.

In another neighborhood, an apartment building was damaged, although there was no large-scale destruction or fire.

Russia did not immediately respond to the claims.

Sumy, located near the Russian border, has faced frequent shelling since the start of the war in February 2022.





