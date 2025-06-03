Dutch premier resigns after ruling coalition collapses

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof speaks to the media after an extra council of ministers at the Catshuis in The Hague, The Netherlands, 03 June 2025. (IHA Photo)

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof confirmed that he would resign following the collapse of the ruling coalition on Tuesday.

Schoof announced during a news briefing that he would offer his resignation to the Dutch King Willem-Alexander on behalf of the Cabinet on Tuesday, according to local media.

"If one party lacks the will, you can't move forward," the premier said, according to Dutch broadcaster RTL.

Finding the collapse of the government "irresponsible and unnecessary," Schoof said that there had been "insufficient support" for the Cabinet.

Schoof reaffirmed that the rest of the Cabinet, including the conservative VVD, centrist NSC, and farmers' party BBB, would continue in a "caretaker capacity" until a new one was formed.

"We will continue undeterred with the three parties. This country has major problems, so decisiveness is required. For citizens who are concerned about their homes and their wallets. And for getting a grip on migration. That requires decisiveness, not procrastination. So, as a caretaker cabinet, we will do everything that is in the best interests of the country, within the scope that parliament allows us," he added.

Although the specific date is yet to be decided, elections are expected between late September and November, according to local media.

The Dutch government collapsed on Tuesday after the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) withdrew from the ruling coalition over unresolved disagreements on asylum and migration policy.

The coalition partners, the conservative VVD, centrist NSC, and farmers' party BBB, failed to reach an agreement with PVV leader Geert Wilders, who had demanded sweeping restrictions on Dutch asylum and migration policies.