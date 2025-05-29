Thai, Cambodian premiers discuss de-escalation a day after border clash

The prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia discussed de-escalation at the border a day after border clashes between the two countries, local media reported on Thursday.

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke with her Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet to swiftly de-escalate at the border, according to local media outlet TNA.

"We have a mutual understanding to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and prevent further incidents," Paetongtarn told reporters.

She added that her relations with Hun remain cordial.

Thai Army Commander Gen. Pana Klaewplodtuk on Thursday also met with his Cambodian counterpart, Gen. Mao Sophan, to address the tensions as troops from both sides remain in a standoff.

Early Wednesday, Thai and Cambodian troops engaged in a brief gunfight in their undemarcated border area, with no casualties reported.

The incident, lasting 10 minutes, was reported in the disputed area lying across Cambodia's Preah Vihear province and the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani in Thailand.

The area in Cambodia's Choam Ksan district and Chong Bok border pass in Thailand is undemarcated, and the two Southeast Asian neighbors have overlapping claims on the territory.