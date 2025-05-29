Moscow confirms no change in Russian delegation for Istanbul talks

The composition of the Russian delegation for the upcoming second round of peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2 will remain unchanged, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The same Russian delegation," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a broadcast on the Rossiya-1 channel, referring to the team led by Vladimir Medinsky.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier confirmed the meeting date and said that Russia would present a memorandum detailing its position on the root causes of the crisis in Ukraine.

The previous round of talks took place on May 16 in Istanbul and concluded with a significant prisoner exchange—1,000 detainees from each side—and the agreement to prepare political documents for further negotiations.

Moscow and Kyiv have both expressed satisfaction with the May meeting, raising hopes that the June round may yield further progress toward a ceasefire.