Israel suspends flight operations at Tel Aviv airport after intercepting missile fired from Yemen

Air traffic at Tel Aviv airport was temporarily halted Thursday evening after the Israeli army announced the interception of a missile launched from Yemen.

The Israeli Channel 12 reported that operations at Ben Gurion Airport were suspended due to the missile launch from Yemen.

The Israeli army said in a brief statement: "Following the alerts that were activated a short while ago in several areas within the country, one missile launched from Yemen was intercepted."

The Houthis have intensified missile and drone strikes on Israel since Tel Aviv resumed military attacks on Gaza in March.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 54,000 victims have been killed in the Israeli offensive.