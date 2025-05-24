Ukrainian leader says overnight attacks show Russia is blocking ceasefire

A huge attack overnight on Ukraine by Russian drones and ballistic missiles was a fresh demonstration that Moscow is blocking a ceasefire deal to end the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

"It was a tough night for all of Ukraine," Zelenskiy wrote on social media platform Telegram.

"With each such attack, the world becomes convinced that the reason for the war being dragged out is Moscow," he wrote. "Only additional sanctions against key sectors of the Russian economy will force Moscow to agree to a ceasefire."































