Israel continues to close crossings, enforce systematic starvation in Gaza

Israel continues to close the crossings for the 84th consecutive day, preventing the entry of humanitarian aid, food, and much-needed goods, the Government Media Office in Gaza said on Saturday, rejecting Israeli media claims that aid is delivered to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip daily.

In a statement, it said: "Israel's deliberate prevention of humanitarian aid entry into the Strip has disrupted vital facilities, foremost among them hospitals and bakeries on which Palestinians rely to survive."

Israel "is disabling more than 90 percent of the Strip's bakeries, reflecting its policy of engineering starvation," the statement noted.

It stressed that "hundreds of thousands of tons of humanitarian aid have piled up outside Gaza and have been damaged or spoiled due to Israel's refusal to allow their entry for many months."

The office confirmed that Israel's starvation policy—implemented through the ongoing closure of crossings and the prevention of aid deliveries—has led to the death of 326 Palestinians over the past 80 days amid the ongoing genocide.

"In recent days, Israel imposed restrictions on aid movement and allowed 'few aid trucks' into the Strip, but it also targeted their security teams directly, killing six who were protecting the aid," it said.

During the 84-day siege and closure, at least 46,200 aid and fuel trucks were scheduled to enter Gaza to meet the population's basic needs.

However, in recent days, Israel has promoted a misleading narrative claiming that it allows aid into the country, even though only about 100 trucks have entered, less than 1% of the population's basic needs, according to the statement.



The office detailed the deaths during the 80-day siege, saying: "58 people died due to malnutrition, 242 others due to lack of food and medicine, mostly the elderly, and 26 kidney patients died due to the unavailability of proper nutrition and healthcare."

The statement added that "over 300 cases of miscarriage were recorded among pregnant women due to the lack of essential nutrients needed to sustain pregnancy."

The media office urged the international community and humanitarian organizations to "uphold their moral and legal responsibilities and to act quickly to save civilians in the Gaza Strip from famine by opening crossings and allowing in sufficient humanitarian aid," as well as to put an end to the occupation's genocide.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.