US defense secretary imposes tightened media restrictions at Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth imposed strict restrictions on reporters' access within the Pentagon, including banning entry to large areas without a government escort.

The move Friday is aimed at curbing leaks.

The newly restricted areas include Hegseth's office, senior aides' offices and media offices representing the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Space Force throughout the expansive Pentagon building.

"While the Department remains committed to transparency, the Department is equally

obligated to protect classified national intelligence information (CNSI) and sensitive information - the unauthorized disclosure of which could put the lives of US Service members in danger," according to a memo.

It warned that any member or visiting media who fails to follow the rules may face additional restrictions and possible revocation of their credentials.

Hegseth also stated that reporters must sign a form agreeing to protect sensitive information and will receive a new badge that distinctly identifies them as media.

The restrictions follow recent controversies involving Hegseth, including reports he used the Signal app with his family and attorney to discuss US military plans on Yemen, amid wider concerns about media freedom under the Trump administration.



