Over 8 mln Syrians wanted by Assad intelligence, security services - authorities

Syria's interior ministry spokesman Noureddine al-Baba said Saturday that more than eight million people were wanted by the intelligence and security services of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted in December.

Baba told a press conference in Damascus that "the number of people wanted by the former regime for political reasons exceeds eight million", adding that "we are talking about around a third of the Syrian people who had records and were wanted by the repressive intelligence and security agencies of the former regime".







