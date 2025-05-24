 Contact Us
News World Over 8 mln Syrians wanted by Assad intelligence, security services - authorities

Over 8 mln Syrians wanted by Assad intelligence, security services - authorities

On Saturday, Noureddine al-Baba, spokesman for Syria's interior ministry, confirmed that more than eight million Syrians had been targeted by Bashar al-Assad's intelligence and security services.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 24,2025
Subscribe
OVER 8 MLN SYRIANS WANTED BY ASSAD INTELLIGENCE, SECURITY SERVICES - AUTHORITIES

Syria's interior ministry spokesman Noureddine al-Baba said Saturday that more than eight million people were wanted by the intelligence and security services of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted in December.

Baba told a press conference in Damascus that "the number of people wanted by the former regime for political reasons exceeds eight million", adding that "we are talking about around a third of the Syrian people who had records and were wanted by the repressive intelligence and security agencies of the former regime".