THOUSANDS TAKE TO STREETS IN SWEDEN, FRANCE TO PROTEST ISRAELS AID BLOCKADE, ATTACKS ON GAZA

Thousands of people gathered in Stockholm and Paris on Saturday to protest their governments' silence on Israel's occupation and ongoing military offensives in the Gaza Strip, calling for immediate international intervention and sanctions against Tel Aviv.

In Stockholm, hundreds of people gathered at Odenplan Square in response to calls from various civil society organizations urging the Swedish government to take a stand against Israel's ongoing war crimes in Gaza.

Protesters marched to Sweden's Foreign Ministry, chanting "Freedom for Palestine" and "No to Netanyahu's Plan."



Speaking with Anadolu, Swedish activist Lars Ohly, who attended the protest, said it is unacceptable that Sweden remained silent in the face of Israel's genocide against Palestinians.



Ohly emphasized that over 50,000 people have been killed, including more than 15,000 children, and urged the Swedish government to take decisive action against the ethnic cleansing and occupation of Gaza.

In Paris, Palestinian supporters gathered at Bourse Square to demand sanctions against Israel and unhindered passage of humanitarian aid convoys into Gaza.



Demonstrators highlighted the dire food shortage by banging empty pots and pans and chanting slogans such as "Israel is a murderer, Macron is an accomplice" and "There is genocide in Gaza, we will not remain silent."



Myriem, a 44-year-old protester, told Anadolu that she came to the demonstration to oppose the French government's stance on Israel's attacks in Gaza and to show solidarity with the suffering Palestinian people.



She described the restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza as "inhumane" and a "scandal," calling on immediate public mobilization.