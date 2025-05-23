US judge blocks Trump administration from revoking Harvard University enrollment of foreign students

A US judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration's attempt to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students.

Boston-based US District Judge Allison Burroughs agreed to halt the revocation until she can receive further arguments.

The order came right after Harvard University filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

"We have just filed a complaint, and a motion for a temporary restraining order will follow. As we pursue legal remedies, we will do everything in our power to support our students and scholars," Alan M. Garber, the university president, said in a letter.

The revocation, announced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday, strips Harvard of its certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), affecting both F- and J-visa holders.

"I am writing to inform you that effective immediately, Harvard University's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification is revoked," Noem said in a letter.

The Trump administration may appeal Burroughs' ruling.