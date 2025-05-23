EU, U.S. trade talks require respect not threats - trade chief

Trade between the European Union and the United States must be guided by mutual respect not threats, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump pushed for a 50% tariff on EU goods.

The European Trade Commissioner wrote in a post on X that the European Commission was fully engaged and committed to securing a deal that worked for both sides.

"The EU Commission remains ready to work in good faith. EU-U.S. trade is unmatched & must be guided by mutual respect, not threats. We stand ready to defend our interests," his post read.









