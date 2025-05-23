Istanbul hosts news conference ahead of International Scientific Conference on Islamophobia

A news conference was held Friday in Istanbul ahead of the International Scientific Conference, "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas," on May 26 - 27 in Azerbaijan.

Ravan Hasanov, executive director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre (BIMC), and Farid Shafiyev, chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), provided key insights into the conference.

Shafiyev stressed the importance of practical measures against Islamophobia and highlighted Baku's growing role as a political and academic center in the fight. He noted the launch of a dedicated observatory website tracking global Islamophobia trends.

Shafiyev pointed to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev's support for Islamic solidarity and the fight against Islamophobia as a key element of the country's foreign policy.

He added that while Islamophobia is primarily a human and social rights issue, it also has geopolitical implications.

Although the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia was not religious in nature, Islamophobic elements were always present, for instance, during the occupation, Azerbaijan's cultural heritage was destroyed by Armenia, Shafiyev emphasized.



The conference will discuss the global rise of Islamophobia, its geopolitical and social effects and the role of AI and digital media in spreading and combating those trends.

"New technologies present both threats and opportunities. To strike the right balance, scholars, politicians and media professionals must collaborate," Shafiyev said.

Hasanov said the event is organized by BIMC, AIR Center and the Baku Initiative Group, with support from international partners such as the G20 Interfaith Forum, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and others. More than 120 foreign guests from nearly 40 countries will attend, including scholars, religious leaders and NGO representatives.

He emphasized rising discrimination and violence against Muslim communities worldwide and underlined Azerbaijan's commitment to multiculturalism and human rights. Hasanov called the conference a vital platform to address Islamophobia and foster global dialogue.

The conference aims to offer practical solutions and strengthen international cooperation in combating Islamophobia.

March 15 was declared "International Day to Combat Islamophobia" by the OIC in 2020 and officially recognized by the UN General Assembly in 2022.







