News Economy Israel urged to fully reopen aid delivery to Gaza Strip

DPA ECONOMY Published May 23,2025

The foreign ministers of more than 20 countries, including Germany, France and Britain, have urged Israel to fully reopen humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.



"Whilst we acknowledge indications of a limited restart of aid, Israel blocked humanitarian aid entering Gaza for over two months. Food, medicines and essential supplies are exhausted. The population faces starvation. Gaza's people must receive the aid they desperately need," the joint statement, published on Monday, said.



Signed by the foreign ministers of 22 countries, the statement sharply criticized Israel's decision to allow only five trucks carrying basic supplies into the besieged coastal strip on Monday.



The ministers made two clear demands of Israel: "Allow a full resumption of aid into Gaza immediately and enable the UN and humanitarian organisations to work independently and impartially to save lives, reduce suffering and maintain dignity."



According to Israeli sources, this marked the first aid delivery to Gaza following a blockade that lasted nearly three months. However, only five trucks were permitted to enter the coastal territory.











