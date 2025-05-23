News World Kyiv calls on West to help defeat Russia as only way to peace

Kyiv calls on West to help defeat Russia as only way to peace

Ukraine has urged its Western allies to increase their arms deliveries and impose further sanctions on Russia, saying it does not believe Moscow is willing to reach a diplomatic solution to the conflict.



"There is currently no room for compromise," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Telegram on Friday.



He said this was the only way to force Russia to make peace. "Peace will only come when Russia can no longer attack," he wrote.



Moscow's demands - which include territory, Ukrainian disarmament and blocking Kyiv from joining NATO - are non-negotiable, Podolyak said, as they would deprive Ukraine of its independence.



The adviser also spoke in favour of handing over frozen Russian assets to Kyiv to strengthen its budget.











