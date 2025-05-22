 Contact Us
Trump condemns 'horrible' killings near Jewish museum in Washington

President Donald Trump condemned the deadly shooting of two Israeli embassy staff outside a Jewish museum in Washington, calling it an act of anti-Semitism and stressing that "hatred and radicalism have no place in the USA."

Published May 22,2025
US President Donald Trump condemned the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staff outside a Jewish museum in Washington on Wednesday evening, calling it a "horrible" act of anti-Semitism.

"These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen!" the president said.

Metropolitan Police chief Pamela Smith said a man and a woman were killed. She said a suspect was arrested and a weapon recovered.

"The suspect chanted 'free, free Palestine' while in custody," she added.