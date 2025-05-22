US weather agency predicts 'above-normal' 2025 hurricane season

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday that it forecasts a range of 13 to 19 named storms during the Atlantic hurricane season.

"Everything's in place for an above-average season," Ken Graham, the director of NOAA's National Weather Service told reporters.

Three to five major hurricanes are predicted, according to NOAA.

Six to 10 hurricanes will be formed out of 13 to 19 named storms, said the weather agency.

"Warmer sea surface temperatures are probably the major contributor," Graham said.

Acting NOAA Administrator Laura Grimm, said the impacts of hurricanes can reach "far beyond" coastal communities.

"NOAA is critical for the delivery of early and accurate forecasts and warnings, and provides the scientific expertise needed to save lives and property," Grimm added.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and continues through Nov. 30.