Israel launches fresh airstrikes on southern Lebanon towns despite ceasefire

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of intense airstrikes on towns in southern Lebanon on Thursday evening, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).

The agency reported that the Israeli aircraft launched three airstrikes on the towns of Al-Mahmoudiyah, Sajad, and the Mount Rehan Heights in the Jezzine region.

It added that "the hostile warplanes also carried out two more strikes near the town of Souaneh and the Aaziyyeh area near the town of Qlaileh in the Tyre district."

The agency did not provide further details about the five airstrikes, which came shortly after Israeli aircraft targeted a residential building in the town of Toul in southern Lebanon, following an Israeli army warning to evacuate it and nearby buildings.

An Israeli airstrike hit the outskirts of Rab El-Thalathine and Markaba towns in the Marjayoun district, leaving one person dead, the state news agency NNA reported.

Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah activities, despite the ceasefire that was reached in November. The truce ended months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of over 200 victims and injuries to at least 500 others since last November.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.