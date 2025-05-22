PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN SAYS LIFTING SANCTIONS ON SYRIA KEY TO STABILITY, CRITICIZES ISRAELS GAZA ACTIONS

Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Hungary on Thursday, following an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Budapest, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed a range of foreign policy issues, including Syria and the war in Gaza.

Erdoğan welcomed recent international moves to lift sanctions on Syria, calling it "a crucial step toward stability" in the war-torn country and saying it reflects the success of Türkiye's "constructive diplomacy."

The Turkish president also said he may visit the United States and hopes to hold a face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump.





YPG/PKK TERROR GROUP



Regarding the integration of YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, into the new Syrian framework, he said Türkiye is closely monitoring the situation. "It's crucial that the Damascus government stays focused on this," he added.

Concerning the ISIS (Daesh) detention centers in northeastern Syria controlled by the YPG, Erdoğan said a committee comprising the US, Syria, and Iraq has been formed to address the fate of ISIS detainees and civilians, particularly women and children.

He urged Iraq to take greater responsibility for the camps, noting that the majority of the women and children in the Al-Hol camp are from Iraq and Syria. He asserted that resolving these issues will reduce the YPG's influence and facilitate their integration.

Meanwhile, the US State Department highlighted a "new era of partnership" in Türkiye-US relations following a meeting Tuesday of the Türkiye-US-Syria Working Group in Washington, DC.

A joint statement issued after the Syria Working Group meeting said Türkiye and the US are committed to increasing cooperation and coordination on stability and security in Syria as outlined by Erdoğan and Trump.



GAZA



On the war in Gaza, Erdoğan said Israel is becoming increasingly isolated on the world stage due to its actions and pointed to what he called a "growing awakening" in Europe against Israeli actions -- though he noted that such a shift had come late.

"History will hold accountable those who fail the test of Gaza," Erdoğan added. "Türkiye has stood firmly with humanity and human dignity, and will continue to do so."

He described the Gaza crisis as more than a humanitarian disaster, calling it "a test of the international system's sincerity," and said Western institutions "have failed that test."

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



ORGANIZATION OF TURKIC STATES MEETING



Regarding the summit hosted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, President Erdoğan described it as productive and "very significant."

"For the first time, a summit within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States was held in an observer country," he said.

He cited Hungary as "one of Türkiye's strongest supporters in its EU membership bid," and emphasized growing cooperation in areas such as "energy, agriculture, defense industry, and small and medium-sized enterprises," with "determination to advance these agreements further."

He noted that since its first summit in 2011, the Organization of Turkic States has steadily increased its visibility, now counting five full and four observer members.

Turning to another important aspect, he said: "We welcomed the contributions of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as an integral part of the Turkic world," stressing solidarity for Turkish Cypriots' equal rights.

He emphasized the importance of protecting Turkic unity as well as finding a solution based on the realities of the island.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) adopted the Budapest Declaration on Wednesday, affirming unity among Turkic states and recognizing the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, along with other observers, Turkmenistan, and Hungary, as an "inseparable" part of the Turkic world.

Erdoğan said the organization's decisions have helped boost economic ties, noting that trade with four full member states has risen by nearly 50% in five years. "Today, we are pleased to observe that we have reached an approximate trade volume of $80 billion with our four brotherly countries," he added.

He noted that under the theme "Meeting Point of East and West," leaders discussed deepening cooperation, reviewed past efforts, and prepared for the 12th summit in Azerbaijan in October. "We adopted the Budapest Declaration along with three documents as leaders," Erdoğan said, adding that foreign ministers agreed on four more.























