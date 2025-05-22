NETANYAHU APPOINTS NEW SHIN BET CHIEF IN DEFIANCE OF SUPREME COURTS RULING

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening appointed David Zini as the new head of Israel's Shin Bet security agency, defying a Supreme Court ruling and the Attorney General's directive that the dismissal of current chief Ronen Bar was unlawful.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Major General David Zini as the next head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency)," the Israeli Daily Yedioth Ahronoth said, quoting a statement issued by Netanyahu's Office.

The move comes despite the Supreme Court ruling that the dismissal of current Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar was illegal due to Netanyahu's conflict of interest in the "Qatar-Gate" affair, as well as the opposition of Government Legal Adviser Gali Baharav-Miara, according to the daily.