Kremlin says all parties interested in conducting Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap ‘as soon as possible’

The Kremlin said on Thursday that all parties are interested in conducting a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, exchanging 1,000 inmates each, "as soon as possible."

Last week, Türkiye facilitated the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years in Istanbul, during which the two sides agreed to the large-scale exchange of prisoners and continue with negotiations for a truce.

The expected swap would mark the largest prisoner exchange between the two countries since the start of the Ukraine war, now in its fourth year.

"This is a rather labor-intensive issue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow, saying that work is being done on exchanging specific names.

"Since we are talking about 1,000 for 1,000, then, of course, it takes some time. This work is ongoing. But quite quickly. Everyone is interested in doing this as quickly as possible," Peskov added.

He also denied that an agreement had been reached on upcoming direct talks and where such talks would take place.

Earlier, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak on Telegram reaffirmed Kyiv's position that the exchange of prisoners in the format agreed on in Istanbul should first be implemented before determining a venue for future direct talks.

Later in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that he held a meeting on preparations for the swap, expressing that his team are clarifying the details for those named on the lists submitted by Russia.

"Returning all of our people from Russian captivity is one of Ukraine's key objectives. I am grateful to everyone who is contributing to this effort," he said, adding that the deal was "perhaps the only tangible result of the meeting in Türkiye."

REACTION ON WSJ REPORT



Peskov also commented on a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report regarding Monday's over two-hour phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

The WSJ, citing three sources familiar with the conversation, said Trump told European leaders following his call with Putin that the Russian president is not ready to end the conflict in Ukraine as he believes he is winning.

"We know what Trump told Putin. … And we know the official statements of President Trump. What we know contrasts with what was written in the article you mentioned," Peskov said.

He also commented on the return of foreign companies to Russia, saying Moscow will take into account the manner in which the companies in question left the country, and that those that left "carefully" will be treated "completely differently" than others.

"Every company is different. Some companies left very carefully, fulfilling their obligations, primarily social ones. And some companies, absolutely boorishly, refusing their obligations, their work collectives, abandoning their sectors of the economy," he went on to say.

He said Europe will receive nitrogen fertilizers from Russia at a higher price and worse quality due to the high duties on Russian products, arguing: "The Europeans will continue, as always, to shoot themselves in the foot."

The spokesman said Putin plans to visit Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, annexed by Russia in September 2022, which will be implemented "over time."