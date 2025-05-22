Putin orders creation of a 'buffer zone' along Russia-Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via video link in Moscow, Russia May 22, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that he ordered the creation of a buffer security zone along the border between Russia and Ukraine.

"A decision has been made to establish a necessary security buffer zone along our borders. Our military units are currently addressing this task," he said at a government meeting in Moscow.

Putin described methods by Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries against Russia as "terroristic."

"Typically, the adversary selects targets that hold no military importance -- civilian structures, residential buildings and civilians. Recent incidents serve as proof of my assertions -- during drone attacks and sabotage missions, civilian vehicles, including ambulances and farm equipment, are deliberately targeted," he said.