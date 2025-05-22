Japan declares 2 crew of crashed aircraft dead

Firefighters gather for a search operation as a Japanese air force plane crashed after taking off for a training flight, at a pond in Inuyama, central Japan, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo)

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force declared two crewmen dead on Thursday after a training aircraft crashed last week, Jiji Press reported.

A T-4 training aircraft crashed into a lake in Inuyama in central Japan's Aichi Prefecture on May 14.

The plane, operated by Japan's Air Self-Defense Forces, crashed during a training exercise after disappearing from radar shortly after leaving Komaki Air Base in central Aichi, according to the Defense Ministry.

Capt. Takuji Ioka, 31, and 1st Lt. Shota Amitani, 29, both of the 5th Air Wing, were missing after the crash.

Two days later, body parts were discovered near the crash site, and the Air Self-Defense Force attempted to identify them.