France to file ICJ complaint against Iran over detained citizens

France will file a complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice for what it says is a violation of its obligation to grant consular protection to French nationals detained in Iran, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Friday.

"Today, I am filing a complaint before the International Court of Justice against Iran for violating its obligation to grant the right to consular protection," Barrot said in an interview with France 2 television.

Barrot said two French citizens detained in Iran for three years had been "deprived of" visits from embassy representatives.

Cecile Kohler, a 40-year-old literature teacher, and her companion Jacques Paris were arrested on May 7, 2022, during a tourist trip to Iran, according to French media. They are accused by Iranian authorities of espionage. Paris, however, considers them "state hostages."





- BARROT SLAMS GAZA CONDITIONS, BACKS CEASEFIRE

In the same interview, Barrot called the situation in Gaza "unacceptable" and urged immediate action.

"The Israeli Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) must heed the near-unanimous call of the international community, deeply shocked by the catastrophic situation in Gaza, to implement a ceasefire and to allow the entry -- without any form of obstruction and without delay -- of humanitarian aid, water, and food," he said.

Asked whether France might support sanctions against Israel, Barrot said: "As I have said, we are not ruling anything out for the future."

He also welcomed the Netherlands' request for the European Commission to review Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which requires both parties to respect human rights.

"This is a legitimate request, and I call on the European Commission to carry out this important work," he added.





- MINISTER URGES STRONGER PRESSURE ON RUSSIA

Barrot also said France must step up pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

"What will move the demands forward, what will move (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, what will lead him to agree to a ceasefire and to show up himself when direct talks with (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelenskyy are proposed is the colossal pressure that will fall on him," he said.

He called for stronger sanctions on Russia and noted that US Senator Lindsey Graham, who visited Türkiye on Thursday, discussed imposing 500% tariffs on imports of Russian oil and on countries that continue to import it.

"That is the course we will follow," Barrot said.

He also criticized Putin's absence from peace talks hosted by Türkiye on Friday.

"Putin chose to pursue an 'empty-chair' policy," he said. "I hope these discussions can take place, that they can move forward today, but I have little hope. On the one hand, because Vladimir Putin refused to go to Türkiye himself, and on the other hand, because you cannot negotiate calmly under bombardment. Before any serious discussions can take place, Vladimir Putin must implement a ceasefire."





