 Contact Us
News World Putin offers Ukraine to resume direct peace talks in Istanbul

Putin offers Ukraine to resume direct peace talks in Istanbul

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday proposed direct talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul that he said should be aimed at bringing a durable peace and eliminating the root causes of the war.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published May 11,2025
Subscribe
PUTIN OFFERS UKRAINE TO RESUME DIRECT PEACE TALKS IN ISTANBUL
(AFP Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Ukraine on Sunday to resume direct peace talks in Istanbul, starting May 15.

Putin said at a news conference in Moscow that he would hold a phone call Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and request a platform for the talks to discuss pathways toward peace with Ukraine.

"Russia is prepared to negotiate without preconditions. There is a war underway now, and we suggest resuming negotiations. Those genuinely seeking peace will endorse this initiative," he said.

The president added that a new ceasefire could potentially be negotiated in Istanbul.

"Our proposals are on the table, and the choice rests with the Ukrainian authorities and their supervisors, who seem driven by their own ambitions rather than the interests of their peoples," he said.

Russia and Ukraine held talks in Istanbul in March 2022 and agreed on a draft peace agreement. Ukraine later unilaterally withdrew from the peace process.