Türkiye on Sunday condemned an attack by dissident FARC guerrillas on soldiers in Ecuador's Orellana province that left 11 troops dead.

The Foreign Ministry offered Türkiye's condolences to the families of those who were killed and to the people of Ecuador.

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa declared three days of national mourning beginning Saturday following the deaths Friday of 11 soldiers who the army said were killed in an ambush by the guerrillas near the Colombian border.