Erdoğan says efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war at 'historic turning point'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday told Russian and French leaders that a "historic turning point" has been reached in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and that Ankara was ready to host talks between the two warring parties, his office said.

NATO member Türkiye has sought to maintain good relations with both of its Black Sea neighbours since the Russian invasion began and has twice hosted talks aimed at ending the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he expected Moscow to commit to a 30-day ceasefire, adding that Kyiv was "ready" to meet Russia for direct truce talks if it did so.

His comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed direct negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul but did not address the 30-day ceasefire proposal.

Erdoğan welcomed the Russian leader's statement that peace talks should resume in Istanbul, where they left off, in a phone call with Putin on Sunday, his office announced.

He told Putin that "Türkiye is ready to host negotiations aimed at achieving a lasting solution," according to his office.

Erdoğan also said that "a window of opportunity has opened for reaching peace, and that achieving a comprehensive ceasefire would create the necessary environment for peace talks."

- 'Window of opportunity' -

The Turkish leader also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Kyiv on Saturday with the leaders of Germany, Britain and Poland.

The leaders of France, the UK, Germany and Poland pressured Russia -- with US President Donald Trump's support -- to commit to an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine starting from Monday.

In a phone call, Erdoğan told Macron that "a historic turning point has been reached in efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, that this opportunity must be seized, and that Türkiye is ready to provide all kinds of support, including hosting negotiations, to achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace," the Turkish presidency said.

Paris confirmed the phone call between the two leaders took place.

On May 5, Trump said he wanted to work with Erdoğan to end the Ukraine war, after the two leaders spoke by telephone.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan took part in a meeting on Saturday of European countries supporting Ukraine.

According to a Turkish diplomatic source who wished to remain anonymous, Fidan said: "Türkiye is ready to undertake its duty in observing the ceasefire if it is established."